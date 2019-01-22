Hayley Williams Joins American Football on Gloomy New Song ‘Uncomfortably Numb’

recruited Paramore’s Hayley Williams for “Uncomfortably Numb,” the latest taste of their forthcoming LP American Football (LP3). The band shared the official video for the song today as well.

In the video, Workaholics star Blake Anderson is seen in a cameo hovering over a person who seems to have been injured. The entire video is shot from the perspective of the injured as an ambulance takes them away. Over the stark visual, Mike Kinsella and Hayley Williams offer up a seamless duet that matches the emotional intensity of the video. The song is earnest but far more pop-leaning than American Football’s previous music, as Kinsella and Williams sing about the regrets of their youth and more naive relationships.

American Football’s latest album is due out March 22nd. The band also announced a tour, which will launch the same weekend their new album is released and end in June in Houston.

American Football North American Tour Dates

March 20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 19 – Sain-Thérèse, Quebec @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

May 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

June 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

June 25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

June 27 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

June 28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

June 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall