Hayley Williams Joins American Football on Gloomy New Song ‘Uncomfortably Numb’

American Football recruited Paramore’s Hayley Williams for “Uncomfortably Numb,” the latest taste of their forthcoming LP American Football (LP3). The band shared the official video for the song today as well.
In the video, Workaholics star Blake Anderson is seen in a cameo hovering over a person who seems to have been injured. The entire video is shot from the perspective of the injured as an ambulance takes them away. Over the stark visual, Mike Kinsella and Hayley Williams offer up a seamless duet that matches the emotional intensity of the video. The song is earnest but far more pop-leaning than American Football’s previous music, as Kinsella and Williams sing about the regrets of their youth and more naive relationships.
American Football’s latest album is due out March 22nd. The band also announced a tour, which will launch the same weekend their new album is released and end in June in Houston.
American Football North American Tour Dates
March 20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
May 10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
May 15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
May 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 19 – Sain-Thérèse, Quebec @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival
May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
May 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
June 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
June 25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
June 27 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
June 28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
June 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
