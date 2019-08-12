Hayley Kiyoko Talks Archery Skills on the Set of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’

It’s hard to fathom when Hayley Kiyoko rests. Between working on the follow-up to 2018’s Expectations and directing the video for her new single “I Wish,” the multi-hyphenate star also found time to star in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video. During an interview at Rolling Stone‘s “Morning Sessions” series (presented in partnership with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card) during Lollapalooza weekend, Kiyoko opened up about the archery skills she employed during the shoot.

“I’m not going to lie I was a natural,” Kiyoko said before laughing. “The arrow was plastic. So if I was in the wilderness making my own bow and arrow, I don’t know how accurate my aim would be. But if you get a kit at Toys R Us, I’m an excellent archer. So call me.”

On the same day as “You Need to Calm Down’s” premiere, Kiyoko took to Instagram to thank Swift for using her platform for the LGBTQ+ community. “Thank you to Taylor Swift and all of these incredible artists for inspiring hope and positive change in the world,” she wrote. “It means the world to me and so many other people who are just trying to live their truest lives. We have so much to be proud of, but still have so much further to go. Thank you Taylor for using your platform to bring awareness to these issues and for being such a beautiful ally to the community.”

Later in the conversation, Kiyoko revealed that she still gets starstruck meeting TSwift. “I honestly feel like that every time I’m with Taylor,” she explained. “We’ve hung out multiple times, and I’m still like, ‘Haha, hi, oh hey, Taylor. What’s up? I’m just get in the car and go to your set. Oh, hey Mom.’ I get kind of starstruck every time.”