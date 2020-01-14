Hayley Kiyoko Returns to Childhood Bedroom in ‘She’ Video

After a string of new songs, Hayley Kiyoko has released the first official single and final track from her project I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit. “She” addresses both her struggles and hopes as a closeted teenager.

The video for “She” is set in Kiyoko’s childhood bedroom, covered in Fanta and ‘N Sync posters as well as trophies. Sporting her teenage hairstyle and an oversized flannel shirt, she stands awkwardly in front of the mirror before changing her outfit and envisioning herself as a superstar within the confines of the same bedroom.

She pantomimes getting bras thrown at her and pointing to a crowd while strumming her guitar. Her Lance Bass poster even comes to life, with Bass lip-syncing along to the hopeful bridge: “Done, she’s gonna get it done/She’ll do it on the run/But still have so much fun, fun.”

Kiyoko released her debut album, Expectations, in 2018. I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit, which culminates with “She,” does not serve as her sophomore album, instead being billed as a project full of songs she has dropped at random since last summer. She will launch a tour in support of the project later this month.

“It’s so relevant to what I’m going through at this very moment,” she previously told Rolling Stone. “I’m just trying this new thing where if I write it; I’m just going to release it. I might as well share what I’m going through instead of disappearing and coming back.”