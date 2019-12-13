Hayley Kiyoko Tries to Ignore the Red Flags on Her New Single ‘Runaway’

Hayley Kiyoko has dropped another song from her I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit project: “Runaway.” She launched with the song “I Wish” over the summer and the last single will come out in January.

On the catchy song, Kiyoko wants honesty from her partner. She is falling hard, feeling “nauseous” and like a “little kid.” Kiyoko is also hoping that all those red flags are not real. “If you’re not afraid/Let me hear you say/Something that won’t make/make me run away,” she sings on the chorus.

I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit follows Kiyoko’s debut LP Expectations, but she’s not calling it her sophomore album. Instead, it’s a collection of singles she wrote during a couple of weeks in Joshua Tree National Park with her collaborators. She wanted to release this cache of music before officially finishing her next album. “Runaway” is the fourth song to be released from the project.

“It’s so relevant to what I’m going through at this very moment,” she previously told Rolling Stone. “I’m just trying this new thing where if I write it; I’m just going to release it. I might as well share what I’m going through instead of disappearing and coming back.”

In late January, Kiyoko will kick off a headlining tour in support of her new release. The tour will begin on January 29th in San Diego and wrap on March 13th in Hollywood.