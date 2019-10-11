Hayley Kiyoko Releases ‘Demons,’ Announces 2020 Tour

Hayley Kiyoko has returned with the Halloween-appropriate “Demons.” The track will appear on an upcoming collection of music titled I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit.
“Demons” launches with a heavy, stomping synth riff that maintains throughout the song. On the track, Kiyoko fights the demons in her head that are “Tryin’ to eat/Tryin’ to feed me/Lies until I’m dead”; she sings in an altered, creepy voice on the chorus. Throughout the song, she mostly succumbs to the creatures, asking to be left alone with them.
Kiyoko’s last release was “I Wish,” which she released in July. In lieu of a sophomore album, Kiyoko will instead keep releasing singles that will eventually comprise I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit. In support of the new tracks, Kiyoko will embark on a 2020 tour.
Hayley Kiyoko 2020 Tour Dates
January 29 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
January 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
February 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
February 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s
February 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
February 5 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
February 7 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
February 9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Work
February 10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
February 11 – Zebulon, GA @ The Tabernacle
February 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
February 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
February 17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
February 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 22 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Mtelus
February 24 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel
February 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
February 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
February 29 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
March 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
March 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
March 10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
March 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
March 13 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium