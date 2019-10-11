Hayley Kiyoko Releases ‘Demons,’ Announces 2020 Tour

Hayley Kiyoko has returned with the Halloween-appropriate “Demons.” The track will appear on an upcoming collection of music titled I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit.

“Demons” launches with a heavy, stomping synth riff that maintains throughout the song. On the track, Kiyoko fights the demons in her head that are “Tryin’ to eat/Tryin’ to feed me/Lies until I’m dead”; she sings in an altered, creepy voice on the chorus. Throughout the song, she mostly succumbs to the creatures, asking to be left alone with them.

Kiyoko’s last release was “I Wish,” which she released in July. In lieu of a sophomore album, Kiyoko will instead keep releasing singles that will eventually comprise I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit. In support of the new tracks, Kiyoko will embark on a 2020 tour.

Hayley Kiyoko 2020 Tour Dates

January 29 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

January 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

February 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

February 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s

February 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

February 5 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

February 7 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

February 9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Work

February 10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

February 11 – Zebulon, GA @ The Tabernacle

February 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

February 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

February 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 22 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Mtelus

February 24 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel

February 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

February 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

February 29 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

March 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

March 10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

March 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

March 13 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium