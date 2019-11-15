Hayley Kiyoko Channels Spice Girls on Bubbly New Song ‘L.O.V.E. Me’

Hayley Kiyoko channels late Nineties bubblegum pop on her new song “L.O.V.E.” The track, which appears on her upcoming project, I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit, follows the previously released “I Wish” and “Demons.”

On the poppy “L.O.V.E. Me,” Kiyoko conjures the spirit of pop acts like Spice Girls, singing directly to a partner who isn’t giving her the attention she deserves. “Girl, don’t tell me you love me/If you don’t really want me/I’m workin’ through my issues/Yeah I’m gonna kiss you,” she sings on the catchy refrain.

I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit is out January 10th. The Expectations follow-up is not her second album but rather a collection of singles she will be releasing up until that date. “I’m just trying this new thing where if I write it; I’m just going to release it,” she told Rolling Stone last month. “I might as well share what I’m going through instead of disappearing and coming back.”

Kiyoko will promote the project on a 2020 tour launching January 29th in San Diego, California. The North American leg wraps March 13th in Hollywood, California.