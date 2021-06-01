Hayley Kiyoko Kicks Off Pride Month With Romantic ‘Chance’ Video

Hayley Kiyoko depicts a blossoming summer romance in the video for her new single “Chance,” released on Tuesday to kick off Pride Month.

Directed by Kiyoko and shot on 16mm film, the visual depicts the singer and her crush (played by Love, Simon and X-Men: Apocalypse actress Alexandra Shipp) falling head-over-heels for each other while staying on a farm.

“‘Chance’ is a song based on those moments when I denied my true feelings for someone out of fear of rejection, and therefore didn’t allow someone to take a chance on me,” Kiyoko said in a statement. “I hope this song empowers people to push past their own self-doubt and realize how worthy they are of love.”

On her vision for the video, she said: “I’m always starved for hopeful queer stories onscreen, and I really wanted to direct a narrative that focused on the happier ‘honeymoon’ phase of a relationship, to show what can happen if we take a chance on ourselves and have that love reciprocated. The video is meant to portray those first few weeks, months, or even years when you are utterly head over heels in love with each other.”

She adds: “I directed the video on 16mm film, alongside an incredible team of badass women — from the director of photography to the editor, and the producers. I am so grateful for the entire crew who helped bring this vision to life as well as to our incredible lead actress, Alexandra Shipp. I hope ‘Chance’ sparks the hope that anyone can and will find the love they deserve.”

Kiyoko previously released the single “Found My Friends,” which was also accompanied by a self-directed music video. The singer will be performing at the Can’t Cancel Pride virtual fundraising event Friday, June 4th.