Hayley Kiyoko Hits the Road for Her First Headlining Tour in Four Years

Hayley Kiyoko is ready to bring her album Panorama on the road. On Tuesday, Lesbian Jesus announced that she’ll be hitting the road this spring in support of her latest album for her first headlining tour in four years.

“I am so nervous and excited. I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!!” Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. “ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL🌈🌈 “

Over the last few weeks, Kiyoko has been teasing the cities she’ll perform in, tweeting last week, “What’s the weather like in New York City on May 30th? 😈” Kiyoko will open her tour in Europe, making stops in Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. she’ll then start her U.S. run in Florida before ending her tour in Maryland in early June.

Kiyoko released her LP Panorama last year, featuring songs like “For the Girls,” “Sugar at the Bottom,” and “Found My Friends,” and joined Lauv as an opener soon after.

“I felt like I was catching up with my authentic self [on my debut album],” she told Rolling Stone last summer. “I feel like it happens a lot with queer people. Once you come out, it’s like catching up with time. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can share who I love! I wanna tell this story! I wanna tell that story.’”

Kiyoko last hit the road in 2019 to promote her debut, Expectations. She later joined Panic! at the Disco as an opener for their tour.

Panorama Tour Dates

Apr. 5 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 – Galvanizers

Apr. 7 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Apr. 9 — London, UK @ KOKO

Apr. 11 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Apr. 13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

Apr. 15 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

Apr. 16 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

Apr. 18 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

Apr. 20 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle

Apr. 27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Apr. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

May 1 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 3 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 4 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

May 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

May 8 — Denver, CO @ Summit

May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

May 12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

May 21 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

May 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

May 27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 28 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

May 30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Jun. 1 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Jun. 2 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring