Hayley Kiyoko Hits the Road for Her First Headlining Tour in Four Years
Hayley Kiyoko is ready to bring her album Panorama on the road. On Tuesday, Lesbian Jesus announced that she’ll be hitting the road this spring in support of her latest album for her first headlining tour in four years.
“I am so nervous and excited. I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!!” Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. “ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL🌈🌈 “
Over the last few weeks, Kiyoko has been teasing the cities she’ll perform in, tweeting last week, “What’s the weather like in New York City on May 30th? 😈” Kiyoko will open her tour in Europe, making stops in Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. she’ll then start her U.S. run in Florida before ending her tour in Maryland in early June.
Kiyoko released her LP Panorama last year, featuring songs like “For the Girls,” “Sugar at the Bottom,” and “Found My Friends,” and joined Lauv as an opener soon after.
“I felt like I was catching up with my authentic self [on my debut album],” she told Rolling Stone last summer. “I feel like it happens a lot with queer people. Once you come out, it’s like catching up with time. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can share who I love! I wanna tell this story! I wanna tell that story.’”
Kiyoko last hit the road in 2019 to promote her debut, Expectations. She later joined Panic! at the Disco as an opener for their tour.
Panorama Tour Dates
Apr. 5 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 – Galvanizers
Apr. 7 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
Apr. 9 — London, UK @ KOKO
Apr. 11 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Apr. 13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
Apr. 15 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Apr. 16 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
Apr. 18 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
Apr. 20 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle
Apr. 27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
Apr. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 29 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 1 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 3 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
May 4 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
May 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
May 8 — Denver, CO @ Summit
May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
May 12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
May 21 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
May 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
May 27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
May 28 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
May 30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Jun. 1 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Jun. 2 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring