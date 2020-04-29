Hayden James, Icona Pop Release Upbeat New Single ‘Right Time’

Australian producer Hayden James and Swedish dance duo Icona Pop have collaborated on a new single, “Right Time.” The song captures the feeling of the dance floor during this time of isolation, and the music video, directed by Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, follows suite: It sees the duo bouncing around from room to room in the confines of their own home.

“Feels good to release this energetic and positive song especially in these crazy times,” James said of the single. “I had so much fun working with Icona Pop and the video we shot captures the raw energy of the girls and the song. It’s one of my favorites!”

Icona Pop added, “We’re so excited to release ‘Right Time’ with Hayden. We hope that we can share a little light and positivity and get everyone raving at home!”

James released his debut album Between Us last year and embarked on an international tour. He is set to perform at Coachella this October, followed by a U.S. headlining tour. In the meantime, he is streaming live DJ sets from his backyard every Saturday at 2:00 p.m via his YouTube channel.

Icona Pop toured Europe last year and released a string of singles, including “We Got That Cool” with Yves V and Afrojack.