 Hatsune Miku, Holographic Japanese Idol, Makes Her Coachella Debut - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Rosalía Shares Gesaffelstein Remix of 'A Palé' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hatsune Miku, Holographic Japanese Idol, Makes Her Coachella Debut

Vocaloid idol who sells out arenas in Japan will perform at California festival in April

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 29: Virtual idol Hatsune Miku performs in the kabuki theatre show 'Hanakurabe Senbonzakura' on April 29, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. The latest digital technology kabuki theatre piece 'Hanakurabe Senbonzakura' is part of the Niconico Chokaigi festival in Tokyo. The festival was organized by video website Niconico, combining Kabuki, a traditional Japanese theater art and cutting edge animation technology, co-starring kabuki superstar Shidou Nakamura and the popular virtual idol Hatsune Miku. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Hatsune Miku is part of the lineup at the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Carl Court/Getty Images

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will host a new holographic performer this year — but it won’t be Tupac, or any other deceased musician. On Thursday night, Japanese holographic performer Hatsune Miku was announced as part of the festival’s 2020 lineup, scheduled to perform April 10th on Weekend 1 and April 17th on Weekend 2.

To Western audiences unfamiliar with Hatsune Miku or her uninterrupted success in Japan — she’s routinely sold out arenas in the country for more than a decade — her origins can sound like something out of a sci-fi novel. She is not a real person, but a combination of a software program and a virtual animated character.

Hatsune Miku was first released by audio-media company Crypton Future Media in 2007 as a singing vocal synthesizer software called a Vocaloid. (The name “Hatsune Miku” roughly translates to “first sound of the future.”) Modeled after the voice of anime actress Saki Fujita, the software has the capacity to “sing” lyrics and phrases through a user’s text commands. Since its launch, more than 100,000 user-generated songs have been created for Hatsune Miku, and more than 4,000 are now sold through Crypton’s record label, Karent.

Related

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020
That Music Festival VIP Upgrade You Got Was No Coincidence

Related

Rich (left) and Chris Robinson in New York, January 2008.
War of the Crowes
How 'Led Zeppelin II' Was Born

But what Hatsune Miku is best known for today is her personified character, created during the software’s initial marketing. She appears as a 16-year-old Japanese pop idol with turquoise twintails, usually wearing a silver vest, black miniskirt and a tie that matches her hair color. When performing “live,” she appears on a video screen or, more commonly, as a hologram. But unlike other virtual artists such as U.K. band Gorillaz, Hatsune Miku’s voice is entirely computer-generated.

Popular on Rolling Stone

The character performed her first show in 2009 at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, and made her U.S. debut in 2011 at the Anime Expo convention in Los Angeles. Since then, she’s gone on to perform on The Late Show With David Letterman, open for Lady Gaga on her ArtRave tour and, most recently, feature on Big Boi’s 2017 song “Kill Jill.”

With all the steady success — and fervent fanbase — it begs the question: Why is she performing at Coachella now?

The answer may lie in the rest of the lineup, with the festival bringing in more international acts, and especially Asian pop artists, than ever before. Fellow Japanese pop act Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will also perform at Indio this year, alongside K-pop mainstays BIGBANG and Korean hip-hop artist Epik High, plus more than a dozen other acts from around the world.

With the sudden wave of both K-pop groups and Latin-American artists making it big in the U.S. over the past three years, it could be that Coachella’s organizers are finally opening up the festival to a wider variety of world acts — including ones that should have played at the festival years ago.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.