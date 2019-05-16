×
Hatchie Reminisces on New Song ‘Obsessed’ Before Touring North America

Australian dream-pop artist releases third single from debut album Keepsake, out June 21st

Hatchie, a.k.a. Harriette Pilbeam, has released a new song “Obsessed,” accompanied by a video. The singer and bassist also announced North American fall tour dates.

The third single for her upcoming debut album Keepsake, “Obsessed” pushes the singer further into shoegaze-y territory, with fuzzy guitar and searing lyrics reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine and the Cocteau Twins: “Hung myself out to dry till you let me in/That’s when I knew I’d clip my wings, do anything for you.”

The video for “Obsessed” features footage of the singer and her band on tour. Clips of restaurants, bars, hotels and empty pools flash across the screen as Hatchie sips margaritas, eats barbecue chips, and performs onstage.

After a series of UK dates in early June, Hatchie will kick off a North American fall tour. She’ll kick off at Central Park’s SummerStage on June 24th with Japanese Breakfast, traveling through major cities and finally wrapping up in Vancouver on September 29th. Keepsake will be released June 21st.

Hatchie Tour Dates

6/24 — New York, NY @ SummerStage (Central Park)
9/5 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
9/6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wold Cafe Live
9/7 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9
9/8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
9/10 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
9/11 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
9/13 — Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn
9/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
9/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
9/17 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
9/20 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
9/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
9/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
9/27 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
9/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

