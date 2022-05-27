Secrets of ‘Harry’s House’: The Ultimate Breakdown of Harry Styles’ New Triumph

One of the world’s biggest pop stars is a music geek obsessed with obscure Wings tracks, a guy who named his new album after a 1973 release by Japanese pop pioneer Haruomi Hosono. As confirmed by Harry Styles’ third and most diverse album, Harry’s House, and the distinctly indie-rock-ish Number One hit “As It Was,” Styles is somehow managing to conquer the mainstream without compromising his impressively quirky instincts.





In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield — two of the world’s leading Harry Styles-ologists — join host Brian Hiatt to go over every track on Harry’s House, decoding lyrics and tracing influences from George Benson to Stevie Wonder to Billy Ocean.

To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on or Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

