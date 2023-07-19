Wet Leg Welcome Superfan Harry Styles for ‘Wet Dream’ Performance

Harry Edward Styles, a 29-year-old Wet Leg superfan from Redditch, England who has spent the past few years pursuing a music career including a six-year stint in the now-defunct pop group One Direction, fulfilled his lifelong dream on Tuesday when the cheeky duo from the Isle of Wight decided to share a stage with him on a date of their world tour, in Oeiras, Portugal.

Wet Leg, which rose to prominence in the past year with their self-titled debut, a Number One hit in their native U.K., allowed squire Styles to play guitar and sing backup vocals on their hit “Wet Dream.” The band members, singer-guitarist Rhian Teasdale and guitarist-singer Hester Chambers, looked pleased that Styles knew the song’s lyrics by heart, not even flinching when singing provocative words like “touching yourself.”

Styles, who apparently had been following the band around from gig to gig, even took a moment while he was at the mic to profess his ardor for Wet Leg. “It has been the most wonderful tour … to get to watch them play every night, they’re one of my favorite bands,” he told the crowd. When the performance was done, Teasdale and Chambers looked as though they appreciated Mr. Styles’ support, embracing him in a hug, visibly impressed by the young fan’s talent and promise. For some extra encouragement, they even learned and sang one of his songs, “Daylight.”

For his part, Styles had been trying to get the women’s attention for some months. In May, he talked the BBC into a little bit of airtime, during which he sang “Wet Dream.” The duo took notice and retweeted the fan’s performance, signing off on it with a smiley emoji … all of which led to Harry’s Big Night on Tuesday.

No shit, we’re kidding around here.