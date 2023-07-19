fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Wet Leg's House

Wet Leg Welcome Superfan Harry Styles for ‘Wet Dream’ Performance

Band also performs singer's "Daylight" with him
Harry Styles and Wet Leg.
Harry Styles and Wet Leg. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Harry Edward Styles, a 29-year-old Wet Leg superfan from Redditch, England who has spent the past few years pursuing a music career including a six-year stint in the now-defunct pop group One Direction, fulfilled his lifelong dream on Tuesday when the cheeky duo from the Isle of Wight decided to share a stage with him on a date of their world tour, in Oeiras, Portugal.

Wet Leg, which rose to prominence in the past year with their self-titled debut, a Number One hit in their native U.K., allowed squire Styles to play guitar and sing backup vocals on their hit “Wet Dream.” The band members, singer-guitarist Rhian Teasdale and guitarist-singer Hester Chambers, looked pleased that Styles knew the song’s lyrics by heart, not even flinching when singing provocative words like “touching yourself.”

Styles, who apparently had been following the band around from gig to gig, even took a moment while he was at the mic to profess his ardor for Wet Leg. “It has been the most wonderful tour … to get to watch them play every night, they’re one of my favorite bands,” he told the crowd. When the performance was done, Teasdale and Chambers looked as though they appreciated Mr. Styles’ support, embracing him in a hug, visibly impressed by the young fan’s talent and promise. For some extra encouragement, they even learned and sang one of his songs, “Daylight.”

Trending

For his part, Styles had been trying to get the women’s attention for some months. In May, he talked the BBC into a little bit of airtime, during which he sang “Wet Dream.” The duo took notice and retweeted the fan’s performance, signing off on it with a smiley emoji … all of which led to Harry’s Big Night on Tuesday.

No shit, we’re kidding around here.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Matt Damon Told His Wife in Couples Therapy That He'd Take an Acting Break Unless 'Nolan Called' — Then He Received 'Oppenheimer' Offer

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friends Are Reportedly ‘Convinced’ the Actor Will ‘Never Fully Settle Down' Amid Gigi Hadid Rumors

After Her Debilitating Stroke, Tatum O’Neal Attempts to Heal a Fractured Relationship With Dad Ryan O’Neal

A Star-Studded Night with Jay-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad