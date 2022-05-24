 Harry Styles Covers Wet Leg's Cheeky Post-Punk Ripper 'Wet Dream' - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Embraces Wet Leg’s Post-Punk Cheek With ‘Wet Dream’ Cover

Styles performed the song, and three tracks from Harry’s House, on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge

Jon Blistein

Harry Styles covered one of Wet Leg’s deliriously cheeky post-punk tunes, “Wet Dream,” during an appearance on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.  

“Wet Dream” proved to be — unsurprisingly — a perfect fit for Styles, from its uptempo pop-rock energy to the unabashedly raunchy lyrics, which the pop star delivered in his always effortlessly cool and captivating croon: “I was in your wet dream/Driving in my car/What makes you think you’re good enough/To think about me when you’re touching yourself?” 

Since hitting the internet this morning, May 24, Styles’ cover of “Wet Dream” has also earned an extremely appropriate melting face emoji from Wet Leg.

Along with his cover of “Wet Dream,” Styles performed a trio of tunes from his new album, Harry’s House: Lead single “As It Was,” “Boyfriends,” and “Late Night Talking.” Harry’s House was released last Friday, May 20, and marks Style’s third solo album and first since 2019’s Fine Line. 

Styles has a slew of U.K. and European tour dates scheduled through the summer, but he’ll kick off a fall residency tour of North America in August. The trek will feature multi-night stands in major cities like Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles, with Styles receiving support from Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware, and Ben Harper on select dates.

