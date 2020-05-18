 Harry Styles Dedicates 'Watermelon Sugar' Video to Act of Touching - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Dedicates ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Video to the Much-Missed Act of Touching

Pop star filmed the colorful clip on a Malibu beach back in January

Brittany Spanos

Harry Styles has released a colorful, beach-set video for his latest single “Watermelon Sugar.” The track appears on the pop star’s sophomore album, Fine Line, released last December.

Filmed in January on a Malibu beach, the video opens with a cheeky dedication to “touching.” Styles is first seen walking up to a table set for one, preparing himself to enjoy a slice of watermelon on the sand. The vintage-y video then escalates to a full beach party as he’s surrounded by people and fruit, with many of his fellow partygoers feeding him the fruit and offering him a few kisses as well. At one point, Styles and the crew are huddled together with individual slices of watermelon, canoodling and posing for the camera.

Styles was due to be on the road currently in support of Fine Line, but all of his UK and European tour dates have been postponed and rescheduled for early next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is supporting WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with a T-shirt available in his merch store. All profits from the shirt go towards the fund. 

