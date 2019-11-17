Harry Styles Yearns for Taste of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on New Song

Harry Styles has released “Watermelon Sugar,” the latest taste from his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. The singer announced an expansive world tour earlier this week.

Styles debuted the song on Saturday Night Live last weekend, where he served as both host and musical guest. The rock track has the singer nostalgic for “that summer feeling,” yearning for berries and the taste of watermelon sugar. “Breathe me in/Breathe me out/I don’t know if I could ever go without,” he sings before repeating “watermelon sugar high” several times in the chorus.

Styles began rolling out Fine Line in early October with the single “Lights Up.” He announced the official album title and release date, December 13th, last week. On the same day he will drop the album, Styles will perform a one-night only release show at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this week, he also announced the first slate of dates for his expansive world tour in support of his new LP. Love on Tour will kick off in the UK this April, with King Princess opening on the UK and European dates. Jenny Lewis will join him for the North American trek, while Koffee will open for Styles in Mexico.