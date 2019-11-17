 Watch Harry Styles Play ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ ‘Lights Up’ on ‘SNL’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Embassy Official Confirms Overhearing Trump's Damning Ukraine Phone Call Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Harry Styles Play Soulful ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ ‘Lights Up’ on ‘SNL’

Both songs appear on singer’s upcoming second LP, Fine Line

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Harry Styles staged the live TV debut of his two new songs, “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up,” on Saturday Night Live. Both tracks appear on the singer’s upcoming second LP, Fine Line, out December 13th.

For the soulful “Watermelon Sugar,” Styles crooned over warm keys, horn blasts and eruptions of distorted wah-wah guitar. “Breathe me in, breathe me out/I don’t know if I could ever go without,” he sang. “I’m just thinking out loud/I don’t know if I could ever go without.”

Styles, who also hosted the episode, slipped into ballad mode for “Lights Up,” showcasing a raspy tone and smooth vibrato. The band built from oceanic piano chords and fingerpicked acoustic guitar to a gently swaying groove, as the frontman played call-and-response with a lonely trumpet and trio of backing vocalists. “All the lights couldn’t put out the dark/Running through my heart,” he belted. “Lights up and they know who you are/Do you know who you are?”

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Styles detailed the creative process for Fine Line, which follows his self-titled solo debut in 2017. He noted the new LP is “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

The pop star will promote the record on a massive 2020 world tour. The trek, featuring Jenny Lewis as opener, kicks off in April with a string of dates in the U.K. and Europe before a North American leg that launches June 26th in Philadelphia and runs through early September.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.