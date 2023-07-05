fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Inside Harry's House

Harry Styles Treats Ukrainian Refugees to Concert in Poland

"I'm so grateful to Harry Styles ... for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert," refugee named Maryna says
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)
Harry Styles, live in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Harry Styles

A year after evacuating Ukraine for safety in Sosnowiec, Poland, a woman, her 13-year-old daughter, and her daughter’s friend were able to enjoy a stress-free night on Sunday, thanks to Harry Styles. The pop star invited the trio to his Love on Tour gig in Warsaw, according to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises rebuild their lives. The IRC has been working with Maryna, her daughter Daria, and Daria’s friend, Daria Kathina; the organization did not provide full names for the women but included photos of them at the concert.

“Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country — especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son,” Daria said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert.”

Trending

Maryna has participated in the IRC’s Step to Work initiative, which has helped her with job placement in the foreign country. The program has helped her pursue her dream of operating a tram. The IRC reports that it has been working with 94,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, as well as thousands of others across Europe, since Feb. 2022.

Styles’ Love on Tour trek has dates scheduled in mainland Europe for the rest of the month. Wet Leg are opening up the tour dates.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

New Photos of Donald Trump Show He May Not Be Heeding the Strict Legal Warnings

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Who Acted in 'A Star Is Born,' Dies at 19

All 5 Indiana Jones Movies Ranked, Including 'Dial of Destiny'

Alabama 8-Year-Old's Lemonade Stand Reported To State Labor Department

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad