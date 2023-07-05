Harry Styles Treats Ukrainian Refugees to Concert in Poland

A year after evacuating Ukraine for safety in Sosnowiec, Poland, a woman, her 13-year-old daughter, and her daughter’s friend were able to enjoy a stress-free night on Sunday, thanks to Harry Styles. The pop star invited the trio to his Love on Tour gig in Warsaw, according to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises rebuild their lives. The IRC has been working with Maryna, her daughter Daria, and Daria’s friend, Daria Kathina; the organization did not provide full names for the women but included photos of them at the concert.

“Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country — especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son,” Daria said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert.”

Maryna has participated in the IRC’s Step to Work initiative, which has helped her with job placement in the foreign country. The program has helped her pursue her dream of operating a tram. The IRC reports that it has been working with 94,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, as well as thousands of others across Europe, since Feb. 2022.

Styles’ Love on Tour trek has dates scheduled in mainland Europe for the rest of the month. Wet Leg are opening up the tour dates.