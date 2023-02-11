fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
(No) Girls to the Front

Harry Styles Thanks One Direction, Calls Out Male Privilege at Brit Awards

Singer nabs Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, and Album of the Year
Harry Styles Thanks One Direction, Calls Out Male Privilege at 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles poses with the awards for British Pop/R&B Act, British Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Harry Styles swept all four of the categories he was nominated in during the 2023 Brit Awards, paid homage to those that got him to this point, and acknowledged that while the awards ceremony was working to be inclusionary — going gender neutral a year ago — it ended up with all-male nominees for its Artist of the Year category.

During his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, he thanked One Direction, his mom, and X Factor — the reality show that launched his career.

“I want to thank my mom for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” he said. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn, so I wouldn’t be here without you, either. Thank you so much. And I’m really, really grateful for this.”

He added: “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” he said. “So, this award is for Rina [Sawayama], Charli [XCX], Florence [Welch], Mabel and Becky [Hill]” — all of whom were shut-out of the category this year.

Trending

Styles also won Best Pop/R&B Act, Album of the Year for 2022’s Harry’s House, and Song of the Year for the LP’s lead single “As It Was,” which he also performed live during the show.

Last weekend, he delivered “As It Was” at the Grammys, too — the performance experienced technical difficulties, according to some of the dancers — where he also took home the Album of the Year award.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

‘This Could Be a Career Ender’: Elizabeth Banks Risks It All for the Gory, R-Rated ‘Cocaine Bear’

Inside the Implosion of Justin Roiland’s Animation Empire

Emily Ratajkowski Freed the Nipple in a Sheer All-Brown Ensemble That Proves She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet

50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living "The American Dream"

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad