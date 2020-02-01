Harry Styles’ Super Bowl Weekend Gig in Miami Canceled Due to ‘Extreme Weather’

Harry Styles was forced to cancel his Super Bowl Weekend gig in Miami Friday after “extreme weather” swept into the area. Styles, who performed alongside Lizzo at that singer’s showcase the previous night, was booked to perform at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert at the Meridian venue.

Lizzo was also scheduled to perform at Saturday’s show before its cancelation, the Miami Herald reported.

“To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” Styles tweeted Friday. “The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the area Friday afternoon, noting that tornadoes, hail and 70-mph winds were possible for the Miami area. However, the brunt of the storms didn’t arrive until Styles fans had already lined up outside the venue ahead of the concert.

Pepsi said in a statement, “For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon.”

Video from Styles fans on social media show the newly opened Meridian flooded in the aftermath of the severe thunderstorm; Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the venue Saturday night in the lead-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

@OfficialJoelF i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm 🙃 didn't even get to see Harry preform 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gx5bYwgvgV — Mariah☯ (@Mariah_moreno14) February 1, 2020