Stanley Tucci Spends Date Night With His Wife at Harry Styles Wembley Stadium Concert

While people are still waiting for a text back from their latest situationship, Stanley Tucci is whisking his wife away to see Harry Styles in concert for date night. The musician recently brought his long-running “Love on Tour” show to England’s Wembley Stadium where the actor was spotted dancing along to the bubbly Harry’s House single “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

Tucci captured the moment for his own TikTok account, falling into the rhythm of the song alongside wife Felicity Blunt. Playing it up for the video, he sang along to the “ba, ba-ba” melody of the song’s opening before covering the camera with his hand.

Styles and Tucci last publicly crossed paths at the 2023 BRIT Awards, when the actor presented him with the award for Best Album, which was presented for Harry’s House. “There’s literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much,” Styles, more than a little tipsy, told the audience at the top of his speech.

Even when he handed the mic over to his collaborators Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, Styles let them deliver their own thank you’s while he giggled with Tucci, leaning his fully body weight into the actor while laughing about a joke none of us will ever hear. It must have been a funny one. Would love to be part of an inside joke like that one day.

Tucci shared a snapshot of that funny moment on his Instagram shortly after, writing: “I listen to this man’s music everyday whilst cooking. ⁣⁣It was a great honor to present Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards to the talented and kind soul that is my friend Harry Styles.”

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” as it turns out, could have been alternately titled “Music for Stanley Tucci’s Kitchen.”