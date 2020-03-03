Harry Styles Performs Faithful Cover of Peter Gabriel’s ‘Sledgehammer’ on ‘Stern’

Harry Styles stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Monday morning and performed a cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” on the SiriusXM show. Styles will kick off his tour this April in the UK.

Styles’ full-band cover of “Sledgehammer” was a Stern Show special, inspired by a long-time fandom of Gabriel. Styles complimented the song, calling it one of the “best-mixed songs” ever and noted that part of his sophomore album Fine Line was recorded in Gabriel’s Real World Studio in England. His rendition of the song is faithful to the original; Stern geeked out over all of the band members’ isolated instrumentals. The host also encouraged Styles to perform the cover live on tour, which the pop star is considering.

This was Styles’ first time interview with Stern, and the pair spoke extensively about their shared love for musicians like Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Stevie Nicks. Styles also spoke about his experience getting robbed on Valentine’s Day this year, giving details about being held at knifepoint by a group of people near his home.

“Yes, I was robbed on Valentine’s Day. That’s what you get for being single these days,” he joked before detailing the very terrifying experience. “I should have had other plans.”

During the show, Styles also announced that he will be joined by Madison Cunningham for his pair of “Harryween” Halloween shows in New York City. Orville Peck had already been announced as an opening act.