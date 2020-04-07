Harry Styles Supports COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund With New Shirt

For fans of Harry Styles, there’s an easy way to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while also encouraging everyone to stay at home: Styles has dropped a new T-shirt in partnership with the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

The simple T-shirt is white with black lettering; the front reads: “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other.” The back of the shirt says “This Shirt Fights COVID-19,” followed by Styles’ own mantra “Treat People With Kindness.” Each shirt is $26 and available through Styles’ official website.

“In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can,” he said in a statement. “100% of the profits of this T-shirt will go toward fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self-isolate and protect each other. TPWK.”

Styles’ European tour dates were recently rescheduled for next year due to COVID-19. He was supposed to kick off Love on Tour later this month, but like every other tour scheduled for this spring, the dates needed to be postponed due to travel restrictions and venue closures.

While Styles recently revealed to Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music’s Beats 1 that he has spent his quarantined time cooking and meditating, his friend Stevie Nicks tweeted that she has spent much of her time at home listening to his sophomore album Fine Line. “Way to go H.~ it is your Rumours…” she wrote.