 Harry Styles Supports COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund With New Shirt - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Isn't Holding Back: Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Is 'Clueless' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Harry Styles Supports COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund With New Shirt

100% of the shirt’s profits will go toward efforts to fight the virus

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry Styles

Harry Styles is selling a shirt that will support COVID-19 relief efforts, with 100% of the profits going to the Solidarity Response Fund.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For fans of Harry Styles, there’s an easy way to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while also encouraging everyone to stay at home: Styles has dropped a new T-shirt in partnership with the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

The simple T-shirt is white with black lettering; the front reads: “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other.” The back of the shirt says “This Shirt Fights COVID-19,” followed by Styles’ own mantra “Treat People With Kindness.” Each shirt is $26 and available through Styles’ official website

“In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can,” he said in a statement. “100% of the profits of this T-shirt will go toward fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self-isolate and protect each other. TPWK.”

Styles’ European tour dates were recently rescheduled for next year due to COVID-19. He was supposed to kick off Love on Tour later this month, but like every other tour scheduled for this spring, the dates needed to be postponed due to travel restrictions and venue closures.

While Styles recently revealed to Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music’s Beats 1 that he has spent his quarantined time cooking and meditating, his friend Stevie Nicks tweeted that she has spent much of her time at home listening to his sophomore album Fine Line. “Way to go H.~ it is your Rumours…” she wrote. 

Popular on Rolling Stone

Harry Styles COVID TShirt

In This Article: covid-19, Harry Styles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.