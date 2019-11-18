Harry Styles’ Viral ‘SNL’ Sketch Provokes Response From Sara Lee Bread

Harry Styles was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and a sketch where he appeared as a social media manager for Sara Lee Bread quickly went viral.

In the sketch, Styles is in a meeting with his bosses — played by Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang (who also co-wrote the sketch) — who inform him that he’s been mixing up his personal Instagram account with that of Sara Lee’s. They then walk through Styles’ various fumbles, including thirsty comments written with the Sara Lee account (“Wreck me daddy” and “Destroy me king,” left on a Nick Jonas photo) and angsty captions on the brand’s posts.

“Feeling really depressed after threesome,” reads one. “What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

Considering that Styles’ next album is supposed to be all about “having sex and feeling sad,” these scripted captions do play hilariously, if hyperbolically, into the singer’s brand. The sketch got #SaraLee to trend on Twitter, and Styles fans flooded the brand’s actual Instagram account with references to the scene.

LEAVE SARA LEE BREAD ALONE I CANT BREATHEEZJSKSHS pic.twitter.com/9SLweq3nfJ — becca 26 (@guccibesitos) November 17, 2019

Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs. 😞 — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

Sara Lee’s parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, responded to the sketch in a New York Post article. “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”