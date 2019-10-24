Harry Styles Pulling ‘Double Duty’ for ‘SNL’ as Host, Musical Guest

Harry Styles will serve as host and musical guest on the November 16th episode of Saturday Night Live, he announced on Twitter. The singer-songwriter recently debuted his new single “Lights Up.”

This will be his first time hosting the show; he last appeared in 2017 the same weekend his debut album dropped, with Jimmy Fallon as host. He also previously appeared as a musical guest with his band One Direction.

Styles is not the only musical artist to pull “double duty” this season. Chance the Rapper will return to SNL this weekend as host and musical guest. Other past artist-hosts include Paul Simon, Ariana Grande and Drake.

“Lights Up” was Styles’ first taste of his forthcoming sophomore album, and it debuted at Number Four on the RS Charts. He has yet to reveal the album title and release date, but spoke in-depth about the direction of his new music in the September cover story for Rolling Stone. He revealed that the album is “all about having sex and feeling sad.”