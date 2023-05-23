Harry Styles Reunites With Granny Who Handed Him Grammy: ‘My Cup Is Spilling Over’

Reina Lafantaisie, the self-titled “Leader of the Harries,” had a sweet reunion with Harry Styles at his show in Coventry, England Monday. Styles snapped a picture with Lafantaisie, the sweet grandmother who handed him his album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys, at his show this weekend.

“Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song ‘Reunited And It Feels so Good’ by Peaches and Herb while giving me a hug,” Lafantaisie wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “He is the most caring, humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humor. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!”

“I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind,” she added.

The 78-year-old woman from Canada posed with Styles while wearing a white t-shirt with the words “I Gave Harry Styles a Grammy” on her shirt. In her post, she also thanked the fellow Styles stans she got to meet at the show.

“You were all so beautiful and friendly and kind as I am sure all of you reading this are. So proud to be part of your world,” she wrote.

She later added, “Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening. My cup is spilling over.”

Lafantaisie was one of the fans who were chosen to represent their favorite artists, who were each nominated for the Album of the Year award at the Grammys earlier this year. Styles won the trophy for his LP Harry’s House, against ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile.

During the show, Styles hugged Lafantaisie after being handed his Gramophone and giving his acceptance speech.

“I really never, never thought, I never dreamt that would happen, so I never thought of it,” Lafantaisie previously told Entertainment Tonight about the moment. “But when he ran up the stairs and came directly at me and then he hugged me. Like, it was a genuine, long hug. It was so great. And I hugged him back, of course, but in my mind, I was like, ‘Does he have a grandma? He’s missing his grandma.’ “

She added, “He’s so genuine and it’s unreal.”