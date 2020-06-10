Harry Styles Postpones Love on Tour, Harryween Shows to 2021

Harry Styles announced that he will be postponing all of his North American tour dates to 2021. Style’s Love on Tour trek was originally supposed to kick off in Europe this past April, but the spread of COVID-19 caused him to quickly reschedule that tour.
“This summer we were excited to be bringing Love on Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from COVID-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “The well-being of my crew and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
The North American leg of Love on Tour was scheduled for June 26th in Philly and set to wrap in September in L.A. An additional pair of Halloween-themed Harryween dates at Madison Square Garden were announced earlier this year as an addendum to the tour. The new dates kick off in Tacoma, Washington, next August with the Harryween shows wrapping up the string of live shows for the time being. All special guests — Jenny Lewis, Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham — are still attached to their respective dates.
Styles wrapped his note to his fans with a call to action in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and recent protests. “We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world,” he said. “I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all.”
Harry Styles 2021 Love on Tour Dates w/ Jenny Lewis
August 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 24 – Glendale AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 4 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – Washington, CD @ Capital One Arena
September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints
October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
October 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 23 – Mohegan Sun Arena
October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Harry Styles’ Harryween Fancy Dress Party w/ Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham
October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden