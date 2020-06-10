Harry Styles Postpones Love on Tour, Harryween Shows to 2021

Harry Styles announced that he will be postponing all of his North American tour dates to 2021. Style’s Love on Tour trek was originally supposed to kick off in Europe this past April, but the spread of COVID-19 caused him to quickly reschedule that tour.

“This summer we were excited to be bringing Love on Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from COVID-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “The well-being of my crew and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The North American leg of Love on Tour was scheduled for June 26th in Philly and set to wrap in September in L.A. An additional pair of Halloween-themed Harryween dates at Madison Square Garden were announced earlier this year as an addendum to the tour. The new dates kick off in Tacoma, Washington, next August with the Harryween shows wrapping up the string of live shows for the time being. All special guests — Jenny Lewis, Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham — are still attached to their respective dates.

Styles wrapped his note to his fans with a call to action in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and recent protests. “We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world,” he said. “I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all.”

Harry Styles 2021 Love on Tour Dates w/ Jenny Lewis

August 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 24 – Glendale AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 4 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Washington, CD @ Capital One Arena

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints

October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 23 – Mohegan Sun Arena

October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Harry Styles’ Harryween Fancy Dress Party w/ Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham

October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden