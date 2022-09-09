Harry Styles Gets a Big Round of Applause Going in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles added to the Queen Elizabeth II tributes Thursday night, leading the crowd at Madison Square Garden in a round of applause honoring the late British monarch, who died at the age of 96.

Following his pre-show spiel encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves — which itself was preceded by what looked like, in one video, a jerk-off hand gesture, but who’s to say — Styles took a moment to honor the Queen. “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Styles said. “Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

While styles has yet to receive any official British honors like an OBE, he did get the chance to meet Queen Elizabeth once about a decade ago. Back in 2012, One Direction performed at the 2012 Royal Variety Performance, an annual charity event regularly attended by members of the royal family. Afterwards, Styles tweeted simply, “Today, I met The Queen.”

Styles, of course, is far from the only British artist to pay his respects to Elizabeth. Elton John said a few words about the Queen (among them, “She worked bloody hard”) and dedicated his performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to her at a concert in Toronto last night. Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, and Mick Jagger/the Rolling Stones are also among those who have shared tributes.