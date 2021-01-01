 See Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Treat People With Kindness' - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team for ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Video

Song appears on pop star’s sophomore album Fine Line

Harry Styles and Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge dance their troubles away in the new video for “Treat People With Kindness.” The single appears on Styles’ sophomore studio album, 2019’s Fine Line.

The elegant black-and-white visual features Styles performing at a night club where he invites Waller-Bridge to dance with him. The cinematography and setting recall the era of classic dance films from Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.  “I’ve got a good feeling/I’m just taking it all in,” he sings. “Floating up and dreaming/Dropping into the deep end/And if we’re here long enough/They’ll sing a song for us/And we’ll belong.”

The new video follows his previously released visual for LP track “Golden.” Earlier this month, Styles dropped Fine Line – 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set. The pop star also recently announced the indefinite postponement of his UK and European shows originally scheduled for February and March in the wake of the pandemic.

“I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place,” he tweeted. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness.”

