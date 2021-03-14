Watch Harry Styles Open the 2021 Grammy Awards With Sultry ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sultry performance of his Fine Line track “Watermelon Sugar.” Styles is a first-time Grammy nominee this year, earning nods in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for his sophomore LP as well as Best Pop Solo Performance (“Watermelon Sugar”) and Best Music Video (“Adore You”).

Styles took the stage in a leather suit and green feather boa to perform his hit track, in a more brooding tone than the recorded version. Joining him on guitar was Dev Hynes (who performs under the name Blood Orange), who also music directed the performance. Hynes added an electrifying solo as Styles stripped off the boa and showed off his dance moves.

Fine Line was released in December 2019 and has garnered numerous accolades since it debuted, notably topping the Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart. It also landed on the revised 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, released last fall. His singles “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” proved to be big hits as well, both cracking the Top 20 on the RS 100.

Like many artists being recognized at the show this year, Styles was due out on the road for an expansive tour in support of his second solo album. In lieu of being on the road, Styles has signed on to various film roles. He recently wrapped the Olivia Wilde-helmed psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and will soon begin shooting an adaptation of the 2012 book My Policeman. At press time, his 2020 tour dates are tentatively rescheduled for later this year.