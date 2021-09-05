See Harry Styles Perform First Pandemic Era Concert in Las Vegas

Harry Styles staged his first pandemic era concert — and first full-length gig in nearly two years — Saturday night at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, marking the official kickoff of his postponed-and-adjusted Love on Tour.

The gig featured a near-complete performance of Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line, with many of those songs only played live a few times before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the touring industry and the singer’s 2020 live plans in support of his then-new album.

In addition to Fine Line hits like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Lights Up” and “Treat People With Kindness,” Styles also played a handful of tracks from his self-titled debut album — including “Sign of the Times,” “Kiwi” and “Only Angel” — plus his go-to rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Jenny Lewis serves as opening act for the Love On Tour, which continues September 7th in Denver, Colorado. Like many other artists currently touring, Styles has mandated that fans either show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours in order to attend.

“Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend, and we ask you to do the same,” Styles previously said in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road.”