Harry Styles Announces Two ‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts

Orville Peck will join the “Adore You’ singer on October 30th and 31st at Madison Square Garden

Brittany Spanos

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Harry Styles will perform two "fancy dress" parties at Madison Square Garden this Halloween. Orville Peck will be the shows' special guest.

Harry Styles has announced two more live shows in New York City: a pair of “fancy dress” parties for Halloween. Dubbed “Harryween,” the shows will take place at Madison Square Garden on October 30th and 31st.

Styles announced the festivities during his performance on Today Wednesday, where he sang a few songs from his sophomore album Fine Line. Rising country star Orville Peck will serve as the special guest for both shows. Fans are encouraged to dress up, and they can pre-register already through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. No word yet on whether or not Styles will recreate the Elton John costume he sported a couple years ago.

“Harryween” takes place just as all the previously announced dates of Harry Styles: Love on Tour wrap. He will kick off the trek on April 15th in Birmingham, England, with special guest King Princess. The North American leg kicks off in June with special guest Jenny Lewis; he’ll play three shows at Madison Square Garden in July. Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee will join him for shows in Mexico and South American through mid-October.

Styles released his sophomore album Fine Line in December. He performed a special release show at Los Angeles’ Forum, which he’ll return to in September. He is launching the new single “Falling” this week with a video, set to be released on Friday. He’ll also appear on The Howard Stern Show next week.

