Harry Styles Says He’d ‘Never Say Never’ to a One Direction Reunion

Harry Styles joined James Corden as a guest of the final episode of the Late Late Show on Thursday. During the emotional farewell, the singer addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion — a comeback that was rumored for Corden’s last episode, but later dispelled.

During the last “Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts” segment on Thursday, Styles reignited hope for a 1D reunion. “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” said Styles reading the question. “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Styles also talked about the Grammy Awards mishap during his performance, when the turntable he and his dancers practiced on malfunctioned and began to spin in the wrong direction. The singer said that leading up to the performance he had been stressed about both singing and the complex choreography, saying, “I hadn’t even thought about the idea that it might go the wrong way.”

When the turntable began to move in the opposite direction, Styles said he and the dancers "were kind of looking at each other, like 'What do we do?'"

“When we first finished, I was like, ‘I’m so angry this happened.’ And then I thought the only thing that’s gonna happen is I’m gonna shout at someone and it’ll still be the same,” Styles continued. “And then they’ll think I’m a dick.”

As part of the final show, Styles was joined by guests Will Ferrell, and Tom Cruise, who appeared in a pre-filmed segment.