Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Are Very Proud of Him After Album of the Year Win

Among the many notes and posts of congratulations coming Harry Styles’ way after his Album of the Year win at the Grammys Sunday night, two notable ones came from his former One Direction bandmates, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Horan celebrated the moment in real-time, posting a photo of his television on Instagram Stories as Styles took the stage to accept his prize. “Very proud,” Horan wrote with an accompanying heart emoji.

Payne, meanwhile, showed he really has grown up a bit since last year’s unnecessary round of cringey comments about his former One Direction bandmates. This time around, Payne shared a generous, heartfelt note on Instagram, accompanying a photo of Styles holding his Grammy.

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to,” Payne wrote, “and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.”

Album of the Year was one of three Grammys Styles picked up last night, with Harry’s House also taking home Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album. The AOTY win, however, was easily the most unexpected of the three, with many favoring Beyoncé to finally take home the prize for the first time.

Even Styles seemed a little taken aback, noting in his speech, “I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘Best’ in music.”