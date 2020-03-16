Harry Styles Performs ‘Fine Line’ Songs at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Harry Styles stopped by NPR for an intimate Tiny Desk Concert, performing four tracks from his new album, Fine Line.

Wearing a powder blue knit sweater with a baby chicken on it, Styles launched into “Cherry.” He then discussed the background of “Watermelon Sugar”: On his day off from his 2017 tour in Nashville, he saw Richard Brautigan’s novel on a table and decided to name the song after that.

“It’s probably the longest it’s ever taken me to finish a song,” he told the audience. “We kind of liked it when we first had it, but I really hated it for a long time and it kept coming back into the mix.”

Styles introduced his guitarist and collaborator Mitchell Rowland to the crowd while explaining how “To Be So Lonely” came together; he recorded in Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in England.

“I’ve never really done a show like this before,” he told the office, before playing the closer “Adore You.” “It just feels like I’m in the way of you working, so I apologize.”

The performance follows a series of covers on various shows: a rendition of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” on The Howard Stern Show and Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” on BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Styles will embark on a tour in support of Fine Line this summer, kicking off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 26th. He’ll then perform three consecutive nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden from July 6th through 8th, stopping at major cities before concluding at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 6th.

Following the tour, the singer will return to Madison Square Garden for “Harryween,” back-to-back shows on October 30th and 31st in celebration of Halloween.