Harry Styles Joins the Circus in Whimsical ‘Daylight’ Video

Harry Styles marks the near-end of his extensive, multi-year touring in support of 2022’s Harry’s House with a brand new video. “Daylight” is the fifth and, very likely final, music video from the pop megastar’s third album.

In the credits for the video, it is noted that “Daylight” was “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine.” The Tanu Muino-helmed visual sees Styles joining a circus and exploring all it has to offer, from standing in front of a knife-thrower’s target or getting blown out of a cannon while dressed as a beautiful yellow bird.

Styles kicked off Harry's House last spring with single "As It Was." The track arrived just before he headlined Coachella that April. The album arrived a month later, just as he was about to kick off a European stadium tour run that was in support of both his second and third albums; sophomore album Fine Line was released just before the pandemic and pushed back all his 2020 tour dates.

As the year unfolded, he released visuals for the singles “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” He also posted up in venues around North America for extended residencies in New York City, Chicago, Austin, Toronto and Los Angeles. Before kicking off more dates in 2023, he took home the Album of the Year trophy at this year’s Grammy Awards, beating out Bad Bunny, Adele and Beyoncé.

In May, Styles released the Wall-E-esque video for “Satellite” and continued the last leg of his multi-year Love on Tour voyage. He will play his last-scheduled date of the tour this Saturday, July 22nd in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Afterwards, he may take some well-deserved time off from being on the road, as he suggested in his 2022 Rolling Stone cover story.