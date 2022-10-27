Harry Styles Transforms Into a Brawny Merman — Complete With a Tail! — in ‘Music for a Sushi Restuarant’ Visual

Little Mermaid, who? ? Harry Styles has shared the visual for his Harry’s House opener “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” and if you’ve ever wondered if the singer could pull off a full beard and a merman’s tail, the answer is yes.

Styles transforms into a brawny merman who has washed ashore and is captured by a couple of sushi chefs. When he’s brought into the restaurant to be cooked and served as the lunchtime special, Styles fights to stay alive. Somehow (but also predictably, because he’s well, Harry Styles), he wins over the restaurant staff and instead of being served as an appetizer, he becomes the star of the dinner rush, attracting a large crowd as he performs in the restaurant.

“Can I touch your tail,” a patron asks before Styles responds by slapping him across the face with said tail.

But when his voice cracks mid-performance, the staff’s trance seems to be broken, and Styles is once again back on the menu.

Warning: if you aren’t into sushi ASMR, this music video might be hard to watch.

Styles released Harry’s House on May 20, marking his third solo effort and first since 2019’s Fine Line. Styles is currently performing the album in an ambitious residency tour, having already completed a historic string of shows in New York, with other cities on the lineup including, Toronto, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles.