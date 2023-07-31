Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Raised $6.5 Million for Charity

Love on Tour, the second solo headlining tour from Harry Styles, recently concluded with an emotional final show in Italy. Goodbyes, no matter how short, are often bittersweet, but performing for building-shaking crowds multiple times a week had become the singer’s day-to-day for nearly two full years. Each night across 173 shows, he encouraged over 5.04 million fans worldwide to forget about the world outside the walls of the venues littered with feather boas and glitter. Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from those shows benefitted charity organizations committed to making a difference in the world those fans needed distracting from.

In the time since Love on Tour began in September 2021, Styles raised and donated more than $6.5 million to local charities across the world. While fans were embracing the safe space of his concerts, particularly in North America, more lives were being lost to gun violence, and lawmakers increasingly targeted women’s reproductive rights. Other social tragedies continued to impact victims of humanitarian crises as well as Black and queer communities.

Charity organizations directly addressing these various matters are among those that have benefited from Love on Tour, which, according to the release, has been deemed the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time. Planned Parenthood, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Choose love, Black Voters Matter Fund — Capacity Building Institute, International Rescue Committee, Every Town for Gun Safety, Black Minds, REVERB, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, CARE, The Afiya Center, and more received donations during the tour.

In addition to the charity donations, Styles helped to register more than 54,000 voters after partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout with an incentive that offered fans a chance to attend his costume extravaganza Harryween in Los Angeles. The singer’s endorsement of Beto O’Rourke at one of his Austin, Texas, concerts resulted in a huge boost in the Texas politician’s campaign last October. Earlier this month, Styles also invited a trio of Ukrainian refugees to the Poland Love on Tour stop with help from the International Rescue Committee. Editor’s picks

A few days after Love on Tour officially came to an end, Styles shared an over three-minute long video that captured the kindness and community fans fostered amongst one another throughout the tour. “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever,” he captioned it.

“We want to help each other and just be kind to each other and love each other,” one fan explained in the video, which cut together clips from inside and outside of the venues he played throughout the world. “Those friendships are gonna stay after the tour and that doesn’t end because the tour is ending. That’s always going to be there.”

In a separate post, shared through his Instagram Story, Styles once again thanked his fans for showing up for him and one another. “It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. I feel so incredibly full and happy. It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of,” he wrote. “Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”