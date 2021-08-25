Harry Styles Wants Fans Vaxxed or Tested Before Attending His Shows

Harry Styles wants to spread the love safely. The singer, whose upcoming tour kicks off at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 4th, will be requiring all Love on Tour ticket holders to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test received within 48 hours of attendance — instead of the more-common 72-hour window.

The latter is the only option for children under 12, who are still not able to get vaccinated, Live Nation confirms. Mask-wearing will also be mandatory for everyone, and Styles has requested that all venue staff follow the same protocols.

“Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend, and we ask you to do the same,” Styles wrote in an Instagram story. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road.”

Live Nation added its own statement in an email to members of the press: “Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S. There will be no exceptions to these policies.” The sentiment here echoes that of the company-wide decision the concert organizer announced earlier this month.

New York’s Madison Square Garden will not be accepting negative test results, and is requiring that all ticket holders be vaccinated for the Halloween-weekend shows; Live Nation representatives say that more information will become available on the venue’s website. Due to local guidelines in San Jose, California, the same can be said for the SAP Center show on November 11th.