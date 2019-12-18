Harry Styles Blames it on His ‘Juice’ While Covering Lizzo for BBC Live Lounge

Harry Styles returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Wednesday to perform a pair of covers alongside a couple of new tracks. He released his sophomore album Fine Line last Friday.

Joined by his full live band, Styles performed a faithful cover of Lizzo’s lead single for her major label debut Cuz I Love You. He cleaned up the song and added the names of some people close to him: the word “bitch” was replaced with “Mitch,” in reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland. He also gave a shout out to his manager Jeffrey Azoff, replacing the name “David” in the line: “David, you ain’t bein’ slick/Don’t dare try to cop a feel.”

He spoke highly of Lizzo during his interview, as well. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.” Lizzo responded to his comment on Twitter by writing “Melts” with the head-explosion and heart-face emojis.

Styles also performed his singles “Adore You” and “Lights Up” in the studio. And, after debuting a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time” during his album release show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, the singer continued to channel the holiday spirit at BBC by performing the single once more.