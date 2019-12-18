 Harry Styles Blames It on His 'Juice' While Covering Lizzo - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Blames it on His ‘Juice’ While Covering Lizzo for BBC Live Lounge

“She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves,” Styles said during interview

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Harry Styles Covers Lizzo

Harry Styles performed his two 'Fine Line' singles and covered Lizzo and Paul McCartney during his visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Harry Styles returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Wednesday to perform a pair of covers alongside a couple of new tracks. He released his sophomore album Fine Line last Friday.

Joined by his full live band, Styles performed a faithful cover of Lizzo’s lead single for her major label debut Cuz I Love You. He cleaned up the song and added the names of some people close to him: the word “bitch” was replaced with “Mitch,” in reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland. He also gave a shout out to his manager Jeffrey Azoff, replacing the name “David” in the line: “David, you ain’t bein’ slick/Don’t dare try to cop a feel.”

He spoke highly of Lizzo during his interview, as well. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.” Lizzo responded to his comment on Twitter by writing “Melts” with the head-explosion and heart-face emojis.

Styles also performed his singles “Adore You” and “Lights Up” in the studio. And, after debuting a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time” during his album release show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, the singer continued to channel the holiday spirit at BBC by performing the single once more.

