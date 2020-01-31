Watch Harry Styles Join Lizzo Onstage for ‘Juice’

Harry Styles made a surprise appearance during Lizzo’s performance in Miami Beach at SiriusXM and Pandora’s concert series ahead of the Super Bowl. The singer brought Styles onstage for a lively rendition of her single “Juice,” which got screams from the crowd as Styles joined in on the choreography.

Styles is a professed fan of Lizzo, having covered “Juice” previously at his own concerts. In December, Styles performed the track as part of his BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge session. During his interview for the session Styles, noted, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Last week, Lizzo won Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys after performing “Cuz I Love You” and hit single “Truth Hurts” during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.