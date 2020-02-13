 Harry Styles Salsa-Dances With James Corden's Parents in Miami - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Harry Styles Salsa Dances With James Corden's Parents in Miami Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Harry Styles Salsa Dances With James Corden’s Parents in Miami

Corden’s folks also hang with John Cena, Rob Gronkowski

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

For a new segment on The Late Late Show, host James Corden flew his parents, Margaret and Malcolm, out to Miami for the Super Bowl. But rather than capturing their experience at the big game, the cameras follow them around as they meet up with various celebrities and artists who are in town for the main event.

Among the people they run into is Harry Styles, who charmingly goes along with the couple swooning and fawning over him when he announces that it’s his 26th birthday. At one point, Malcolm gets Styles to salsa dance with him, with Styles taking up the woman’s part.

“I feel like I’m from Miami,” Styles tells the camera. He and Malcolm finish the dance with a dip, with Malcolm’s hand landing “right on [Harry’s] nipple,” to Styles’ chagrin.

Also featured in the segment are two salsa instructors and various WWE stars, including John Cena and Rob Gronkowski, who’s hosting a beach party that Corden’s parents are invited to.

Styles was scheduled to perform a gig in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, but it was canceled due to severe thunderstorms. He did get to perform at a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Pandora and SiriusXM, where he sang “Juice” with Lizzo.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.