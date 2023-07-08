Harry Styles Seemingly Hit in the Eye by Object During Concert in Vienna

Harry Styles appeared to be struck in the eye with an unknown object during his concert in Vienna on Saturday, marking just the latest artist in a troubling trend of performers getting pelted on stage during shows.

In a video shared by Pop Crave, Styles can be seen wincing before holding his head in his hand after a small object came flying toward him and hit him in the face. This isn’t the first time Styles — whose fans have been known to throw everything from flowers to chicken nuggets at him during shows — has been struck in the face during a concert. He got hit in the eye last November in Los Angeles after a fan tossed Skittles at him.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Styles is one of several artists struck during their concerts because of reckless and unhinged behavior from fans. Last month Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a concertgoer threw his phone at her, hitting her in the head. The alleged assailant Nicolas Malvagna told the Manhattan District Attorney’s office that he “was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Days later during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max got slapped in the face after an attendee rushed to the stage. A fan appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at Pink during a concert in London last week, and just days later, Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the eye by a bracelet.

Some artists have taken notice of the trend and have asked concertgoers to stop; Adele called out the behavior during a recent show at her Las Vegas residency earlier this week.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them,” Adele said. “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”