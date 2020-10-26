Harry Styles Explores Italy in Gleeful ‘Golden’ Video

Harry Styles traverses Italy in the video for his latest single “Golden.” The track opens his sophomore album Fine Line, which was released last December.

Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the sunny video was filmed along the Amalfi Coast. The sweet visual opens with Styles running through a tunnel, and he continues sprinting along open roads as the video continues. He’s also seen playing in the water and literally stopping traffic as he lounges playfully on a bystander’s car.

Styles launched Fine Line with the euphoric song “Lights Up” last October. Following singles “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” have become runaway hits for Styles, with the latter topping the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. On the one-year anniversary of Fine Line, Styles will release a limited edition vinyl box set which will feature a Fine Line at the Forum lyrics zine and 10 photo prints of Styles, photographed by Tim Walker (who shot the original album cover).

This spring, Styles was one of countless artists who had to postpone previously planned tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His Europe dates are tentatively scheduled to launch this coming February with North American dates beginning next August and wrapping with a pair of Halloween-themed shows in New York City.