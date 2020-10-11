Harry Styles Announces ‘Fine Line’ Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set

Harry Styles has announced a new box set that will celebrate his sophomore album Fine Line. The news arrives on the first anniversary of the album’s lead single “Lights Up.”

Styles’ Fine Line — 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set will drop on December 11th, almost a year to the date since he released the original album. The box set will come in a glossy black package and feature two LPs, 10 prints of Styles by the album cover’s photographer Tim Walker and a 24-page Fine Line at the Forum lyrics zine. The set also comes with a pair of white gloves to handle all of the above. The item is now available for pre-order on Styles’ official site.

“Lights Up” debuted at Number Four on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs, earning 15 million streams in its first week. Since then, his singles “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” have become even bigger hits, with the latter topping the RS 100. Fine Line moved over half a million units in its first week, making a landslide debut on the RS 200 back in December.

This past April, the star was going to launch a massive world tour in support of his sophomore album. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, his tour has been tentatively rescheduled for next year, with European dates currently set for February. His North American trek will begin next August, wrapping with a pair of Halloween-themed shows in New York City.