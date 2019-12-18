Harry Styles Talks Naked Album Photos, Recent Breakups on ‘Ellen’

Harry Styles appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week to talk about his latest album, Fine Line, and the album art, in which he appears to be totally naked.

Describing the photoshoot with Tim Walker, Styles said: “It was kind of like, ‘This shirt’s not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Those trousers aren’t really working, so…'”

Later, Ellen talked with Styles about his experience hosting Saturday Night Live for the second time, and asked if Fine Line was inspired by a recent breakup.

“I definitely write from personal experience; I think a lot of people do,” he said. “If you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it’s usually from writing honestly. It’s definitely about what I was going through at the time, and that’s both good and bad. The thing with this album, for me, was while I was making it, the times when I was sad were probably the saddest times in my life, but at the same time, the times when I was happy were some of the best times I’ve ever had in my life.”

Ellen then had Styles play a classic game: interacting with a pizza delivery man while Ellen gave him commands through an earpiece. Luckily, this is Harry Styles, so he takes having to say “dude” and constantly fist-bump this stranger in stride, and with a lot of charm.

Styles released Fine Line earlier this month. So far, he’s shared the singles “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You.”