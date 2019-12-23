RS Charts: Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Makes Massive Debut At Number One

Harry Styles sophomore album, Fine Line, makes a massive debut at Number One this week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, moving 510,100 total album units for the week of December 13th through December 19th.

This marks the second highest debut in the chart’s history, narrowly topping the 500,300 units for Post Malone’s Hollywood’ Bleeding in its first week. But it wasn’t enough to beat Taylor Swift’s Lover, which debuted with 991,800 units in August.

Fine Line‘s success was largely driven by sales, which accounted for 360,700 units. The album was bundled to tickets sales ⁠— specifically, to North American dates of his 2020 Love On Tour ⁠— as well as merchandise, including a $75 T-shirt designed by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, with part of the proceeds going to the Global Fund for Women.

The album was also streamed over 100 million times in its first week. “Adore You” was the most-streamed song off the album, coming in at Number 13 on the RS 100 with nearly 15 million on-demand audio streams.

Fine Line debuted more than 400,000 units ahead of the Number Two album, Blake Shelton’s new compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country (82,100 units). Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — which topped Camila Cabello’s Romance and The Who’s Who for Number One last week — holds strong at Number Three, moving over 80,000 units. Hollywood’s Bleeding (64,700 units) and the Frozen 2 soundtrack (61,900) round out the top five.

No other new albums debuted in the top 100 as a flurry of holiday albums took many of the top spots, including Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (Number Six), Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Number Seven) and Pentatonix’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas (Number Eight). The only debuts to come close were KAYTRANADA’s “BUBBA,” which came in at Number 110 with 10,100 units, and YFN Lucci’s HIStory at Number 139 (8,900 units).