Harry Styles Helped a Fan Come Out at His London Show

Harry Styles helped a fan come out during his Wembley Stadium show in London Sunday (June 19). The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer spotted a sign from an Italian fan, Mattia, that read “From Ono To Wembley: Help Me Come Out”.

“So you’d like the people of Wembley to bring you out?” Styles asked the fan.

The singer then held a Pride flag and said: “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out.”

“You’re a free man” 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Harry Styles helps an Italian fan come out at his London show 🥹 Congratulations, Mattia 💖 #LoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLondon #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/XVSJOicUSg — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 19, 2022

“I think that’s how it works,” he joked, met by cheers from the crowd. “When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay my boy.”

He then teased the crowd for a few seconds, running up and down the stage, joking that the fan was “still straight,” before lifting the flag into the air.

“Congratulations Mattia, you are a free man,” he said, blowing kisses.

The singer also helped another fan come out to their mum during his U.S. tour last year.

Following Styles’ first London show on Saturday night, he tweeted that it was “one of my favorite shows we’ve ever played.”

“I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you. I love you all. See you later. H.”

Last week, the teaser trailer for Styles’ new LGBTQ+ movie My Policeman was released.

The singer portrays the younger version of a policeman called Tom in the big screen adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, which centers on a love triangle between a gay policeman (Styles), the woman he ends up marrying and the man he shared a secret relationship with.