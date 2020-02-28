Harry Styles Plays Piano Underwater in ‘Falling’ Video

Harry Styles’ latest Fine Line single is the ballad “Falling.” He recently performed the song at the Brit Awards earlier this month.

In the moody, Dave Meyers-directed video, a sullen Styles contemplates the glass of brown liquor sitting atop his piano as he begins to perform the song. The piano is full of water, and as the song builds up, the room begins to fill with water as well until he is playing the instrument while fully submerged.

Styles released his sophomore album Fine Line in December. He celebrated the album with a special show at the Forum in Los Angeles on the day of its release. This year, he’ll embark on an extensive tour in support of the LP, with support from King Princess, Jenny Lewis and Koffee along the way. He will officially cap off his worldwide trek in October with two “fancy dress” Halloween concerts — dubbed “Harryween” — with Orville Peck.

Styles has kept himself fairly busy during the rollout of Fine Line, which debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s album chart. He made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, guest-hosted an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, covered Lizzo’s “Juice” in the BBC Live Lounge and appeared on Ellen. Next week, he will be interviewed on The Howard Stern Show.