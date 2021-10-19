 Harry Styles Will Apparently Stars as Eros in MCU's 'Eternals' - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Will Apparently Arouse Everyone as Eros in MCU’s ‘Eternals’

Styles’ appearance reportedly comes during the Eternals post-credit scene

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Monday night Los Angeles premiere of Chloe Zhou’s Eternals revealed the introduction of an unexpected actor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Harry Styles.

Variety film writer Matt Donnelly tweeted early Tuesday that the film includes the pop singer and actor in the role of Eros, the brother of the supervillain Thanos. The character — son of the two Eternals A’Lars and Sui-San — supposedly possesses the ability to stimulate arousal from afar, in addition to a slate of other powers.

A representative for Styles did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Styles’ appearance reportedly comes during the Eternals post-credit scene, which was shown during the official premiere, although not in prior screenings of the film.

Rumors of Styles’ involvement in the MCU first made the rounds around this time last year when Netflix reporter and writer Kris Tapley tweeted and subsequently deleted a comment stating that the singer’s role in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling technically marks his second post-Dunkirk acting role, rather than his first, “if we’re counting the Marvel movie no one knows he’s in.”

Getting involved in a franchise as massive as the MCU would be a major move for Styles, who wrapped the filming of Michael Grandage’s upcoming film My Policeman just before kicking off on the Jenny Lewis-supported, 40-plus date Love On Tour in North America.

In the hours following the news, fans on social media have expressed annoyance at the spoiling of the post-credit scene –– something known to be a hotly anticipated element of seeing any Marvel film in theaters. The film will receive a worldwide theatrical release on November 5th.

